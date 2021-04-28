Carlota Corredera responds to Rocío Flores’ request about the deleted part of the documentary: “You will see her in private”

This Wednesday, Telecinco resumed the broadcast of the Rocío docuserie: tell the truth to stay alive. He does so after he stopped last week to make way for a interview with its protagonist, Rocío Carrasco.

At first, Carlota Corredera made a powerful argument against the deniers: “They think they are always right, but what they do is ridiculous“He said. In addition, he mentioned not only those who deny Rocío, but also those who put buts:” They are like those who say ‘I’m not a racist, but …’“, implying that, in the end, they were the same as those who questioned every word as Carrasco.

Later, he also mentioned the opposite case, which is that of those who had rectified and had decided to support the version of women after years of friendship with Antonio David, as is the case with Belén Esteban. She said that this Wednesday was one of the toughest programs.

In addition, he said that there was spoke that same afternoon with Rocío Flores, daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David, although she did not reveal the content of that information. However, Carlota Corredera took advantage of it to send her a message.

And he did so because, days ago, it was announced that Rocío Carrasco had asked to be omitted some parts of the documentary Regarding the beating that, according to a sentence, Rocío Flores gave her mother.

In Ana Rosa’s program, where the young woman collaborates as a commentator for Survivors 2021, Flores spoke with considerable disdain about her mother, and reiterated her request to her: “At least call your son. That a specialist recommends my mother not to talk to me but to do so in a program with four million viewers is questionable, but does my brother also fit into my pack? “

In addition, he asked to show those images that had been decided to censor for not hurting sensibilities. “I want to know the whole version of my mother, I have no fear, that everything is broadcast, I know what I lived in that house and with that I stay “.

Carlota Corredera, for her part, took advantage of the beginning of the program to answer those words: “We are at your disposal if you wish watch those videos, but we will show them to you in absolute privacy “.