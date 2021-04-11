Carlota Corredera launches a petition to Rocío Flores and a message to Olga Moreno

The presenter Carlota Corredera has confessed that she feels “trapped” by history that Rocío Carrasco narrates in her documentary, and that has generated a whole media stir. Corredera took the witness of Jorge Javier Vázquez from the second special program on the docuseries, and since then she has been very involved in the matters that are related.

“I’m happy because Rocío has spoken, I am happy for the repercussion it is having on the women who feel identified with it and who are denouncing it, and as a spectator I am completely trapped by the story and its story, “she acknowledged this Friday before the cameras.

The journalist has visited Fashion Week in Madrid, where she has spoken with the press and has also sent a request to Rocío Flores, as well as a message to Olga Moreno, Antonio David Flores’s wife who is currently competing in the reality show Survivors.

For the presenter, it is “very important” to have all the data on the table, as well as the version of Rocío Flores, a testimony that you would like to hear in due course. “She can speak whenever she wants, of course, but I would like to listen to Rocío when she has heard the full story of her mother,” Corredera said.

At the moment, this request is being fulfilled, since in the first reappearance of Rocío Carrasco’s daughter on television to defend Olga Moreno in Survivors, the young woman did not want to pronounce about his mother’s documentary.

Likewise, Carlota Corredera has sent a message to Moreno by ensuring that she will be very attentive to the contest in which she participates. “I will be very aware of what Olga says. He also has responsibility as a partner of Antonio David in everything that has happened. She has been with him for the last 20 years and I would like to know how she has lived it, “he said.

Regarding the last legal decisions taken by Antonio David, who has asked the judge to order the seizure of the money that Rocío Carrasco receives for the documentary, Carlota Corredera has stated that, for her, Antonio David “is in quarantine”. “He is not a person for whom I had special sympathy, in the sense that he was not a person I had just trusted because of everything that had happened for so many years,” he assured.

According to Corredera, the day the docuserie was announced, Antonio David stated that “he was sure” that Rocío Carrasco “was going to do something like that because she has no money. Always money, very aware of the economic issue“, has settled.