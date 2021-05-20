Carlota Corredera explains why Antonio David Flores has sued La Fábrica de la Tele and not Rocío Carrasco

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast in its prime time the penultimate episode of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. It was the most technical delivery to date, as focused on the judicial framework of the case. First of all, Carlota Corredera spoke of the lack of equity in the Supreme Court magistrates, speaking of a clear gender inequality in which men, as in so many other areas, won by a landslide.

In a chapter so focused on justice, I could not miss mentioning the recently announced complaint by Antonio David Flores to La Fábrica de la Tele, producer of the docuseries about his ex-wife, but also about several of the most important Mediaset formats (whom he has also denounced), such as Save me or Todo es lie.

The Civil Guard decided to sue for Unfair dismissal to the production company that had hired him as a collaborator in a letter in which, in addition, he requested non-pecuniary damages. On the other hand, he has asked the judge to see the television contract of Rocío Carrasco with the intention of verifying if it was she who requested her dismissal.

Already in the format, the lawyer Montse Suárez explained that it was a common tactic to prevent victims from declaring in court. “It is curious that he has sued the producer and not Rocío Carrasco. Could it be that he cannot prove that Rocío is lying? We are looking forward to collaborating with Justice“Carlota added confidently.

Furthermore, he hinted that it was Flores himself who leaked the news Of demand. “That Antonio David has sued us we knew three weeks ago, but we lived it in private and in strict confidentiality. Obviously, neither the judge nor we have told him, who has spoken?”

Along the same lines, the collaborator Paloma García-Pelayo explained that it was a ruse to avoid having to face Rocío Carrasco, since the information provided by the documentary is demonstrable, so that he would be the first victim.

“A hearing is scheduled for mid-July in which his lawyer has summoned almost all the staff of this house to testify. I wish the view was tomorrow“Corredera concluded.