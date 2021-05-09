Carlota Ciganda, thirteenth in Thailand

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda He finished in thirteenth position your participation in the golf tournament of Thailand, corresponding to the LPGA Tour, which took place in the town of Chonburi.

Ciganda was seven strokes behind the winner, the Thai Ariya jutanugarn, who won with a card of 266 strokes, 22 under par from the field. Second was with -21 the also Thai Atthaya Thitikul, while they shared third place with -20 the Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Amy Yang, the thai Patty tavatanakit and the american Angel Yin.

The Navarrese needed 67, 71, 67 and 68 hits to complete the four rounds, while the champion covered the course with 65, 69, 69 and 63 hits. Azahara Munoz, for his part, he ranked 44th with six strokes won at par on the field.