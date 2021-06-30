Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Muñoz, at the Tokyo Olympics

* Soccer has requested an expansion of its quota from 18 to 22 players per team. As this quota of 18 is now valid, they are the number of athletes that are counted in this list, so Spain could win four more if discards are not necessary

* Pending the confirmation of César Castro in swimming by the FINA, which in the case of not taking place, an athlete could be subtracted from the call

Athletics (37 athletes):

-4 nominally: Dani Mateo and Javi Guerra (marathon), Marta Galimany (marathon) and María Pérez (20 km walk).

-10 after the end of their period of minimums (best minimums among the Spaniards who have achieved them. They are not mandatory nominal places, since athletes with other minimums or with a place by ranking instead of them can be summoned): Ayad Lamdassem (marathon), Diego García Carrera, Álvaro Martín and Miguel Ángel López (20 km walk), Marc Tur and Luis Manuel Corchete (50 km walk), Elena Loyo and Laura Méndez (marathon), Raquel González and Laura García Caro (20 km March). There is no confirmation from the RFEA that they will occupy the places, since there are other athletes with other minimums in several of these tests.

-1 after the end of his ranking period, in the absence of official confirmation from the RFEA: Jesús Ángel García Bragado (50 km walk). He is ahead in the ranking of Álvaro Martín and José Ignacio Díaz (he retires before the Games), but the RFEA announced that Bragado would be selected if he fulfilled the requirements of World Athletics.

-22 in a non-nominal way (their minimums can be exceeded by other teammates, with the qualifying period still open): Adrián Ben and Javier Mirón (800), Mohamed Katir, Adel Mechaal and Ignacio Fontes (1,500), Mohamed Katir (5,000) , Carlos Mayo (10,000), Orlando Ortega (110 hurdles), Asier Martínez (110 hurdles), Fernando Carro, Ibrahim Ezzaydouni and Daniel Arce (3,000 obstacles), Pablo Torrijos (triple jump), Lois Maikel Martínez (disc), Javier Cienfuegos (hammer), Esther Guerrero (1,500), Irene Sánchez-Escribano (3,000 obstacles), Ana Peleteiro (triple jump), Belén Toimil (weight); Julio Arenas, Andrea Jiménez, Aauri Bokesa and Bernat Erta (4×400 mixed, non-nominal team composition)

-Minimum that are not places because they are surpassed by other teammates (although they can be selected instead of those other athletes): Hamid Ben Daoud, Iván Fernández, Yago Rojo, Camilo Santiago, Houssane Benabbou and Iraitz Arróspide in marathon; Sebastián Martos in 3000 obstacles; Alberto Amezcua in 20 km march, Kevin López in 1500 (gives up any Tokyo option)

Badminton (2): Pablo Abián and Clara Azurmendi

Basketball (24): Male (12) and female (12) national teams

Handball (28): Male (14) and female (14) national teams

Boxing (4): Gabriel Escobar (-52 kg), José Quiles (-57 kg), Gazi Jalidov (-81 kg), Emmanuel Reyes Pla (-91 kg)

Track cycling (2): Albert Torres (madison and omnium) and Sebastián Mora (madison)

Road cycling (7): Non-nominal places online by Alejandro Valverde, Mikel Landa, Luis León Sánchez, Jesús Herrada and Enric Mas (1 place at CRI); Nominal places of Mavi García (online test and time trial) and Ane Santesteban (online test)

Mountain bike cycling (3): Jofre Culell, David Valero and Rocío del Alba García

Climbing (1): Alberto Gines

Fencing (1): Carlos Llavador (foil)

Football (18): Male selection. Initial list of 22 players waiting to see if the quota increase is validated. It is made up of Álvaro Fernández, Unai Simón, Álex Domínguez; Óscar Mingueza, Jesús Vallejo, Eric García, Pau Torres, Óscar Gil, Juan Miranda; Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Martín Zubimendi, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler, Pedri, Bryan Gil, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzábal, Rafa Mir and Javi Puado

Artistic gymnastics (8): Roxana Popa, Cintia Rodríguez, Ana Pérez and Marina González (individual and team); Néstor Abad, Joel Plata, Nicolau Mir and Thierno Diallo (individual and team). Non-nominal places. Cintia Rodríguez and Ana Pérez have been injured and, despite being decisive in the team’s classification, they will not be able to go to Tokyo

Golf (4): Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus, Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Muñoz

Weightlifting (4): Lydia Valentín (-87 kg), David Sánchez (-73 kg), Andrés Mata (-81 kg) and Marcos Ruiz (+109 kg)

Horse Riding (5): Severo Jurado, Beatriz Ferrer-Salat and Claudio Castilla (all three in individual dressage and team dressage; they are not nominal since the three places were obtained with four riders, three of them together with Juan Matute, and the three Olympians will have to be selected ); Francisco Gaviño (full contest); Eduardo Álvarez Aznar (jumps)

Field hockey (32): Men’s national team (16) and women’s national team (16)

Judo (7): Fran Garrigós (-60 kg), Alberto Gaitero (-66 kg), Niko Shera (-90 kg), Julia Figueroa (-48 kg), Ana Pérez (-52 kg), Cristina Cabaña (-63 kg) and María Bernabéu (-70 kg)

Karate (2): Sandra Sánchez (kata) and Damián Quintero (kata)

Swimming (10): Lidón Muñoz (100 free), Mireia Belmonte (800 and 1500 free), Jimena Pérez (800 and 1500 free), Africa Zamorano (200 backstroke), Jessica Vall (100 and 200 breaststroke), Marina García (200 breaststroke), * César Castro (200 free; no minimum A, is pending FINA approval of his presence), Hugo González (100 backstroke and 200 styles), Nicolás García (200 backstrokes) and Joan Lluís Pons (400 styles)

Open water swimming (2): Alberto Martínez (10 kilometers), Paula Ruiz (10 kilometers)

Artistic swimming (8): Ona Carbonell, Berta Ferreras, Meritxell Mas, Alisa Ozhogina, Paula Ramírez, Sara Saldaña, Iris Tió and Blanca Toledano (team); Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tió (duo)

Modern Pentathlon (1): Aleix heredia

Canoeing in calm waters (11): Teresa Portela (K1-200, nominal); Isabel Contreras (K1-500, nominal); María Corbera (C1-200); Carlos Arévalo (K1-200, nominal); Íñigo Peña and Paco Cubelos (K2-1000, nominal); Saúl Craviotto, Carlos Arévalo, Marcus Cooper Walz and Rodrigo Germade (K4-500, nominal); Cayetano García and Pablo Martínez (C2-1000, nominal). Possibility that Saúl Craviotto will also do the K1-200.

Slalom canoeing (4): Ander Elosegi (C1, nominal), Maialen Chourraut (K1, nominal), Núria Vilarrubla (C1, nominal), David Llorente (K1, nominal)

Rowing (6): Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz (W2-), Manel Balastegui and Caetano Horta (LM2x), Jaime Canalejo and Javier García (M2-)

Jumps (2): Nicolás García Boissier (3-meter springboard) and Alberto Arévalo (3-meter springboard)

Skateboard (3): Julia Benedetti (park), Jaime Mateu (park) and Danny León (park)

Taekwondo (4): Adrián Vicente (-58 kg), Javier Pérez Polo (-68 kg), Raúl Martínez (-80 kg), Adriana Cerezo (-49 kg)

Tennis (8): Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich, Pablo Andújar, Roberto Carballés, Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes and Carla Suárez. In doubles, Carreño / Davidovich, Andújar / Carballés, Garbiñe / Carla and Badosa / Sorribes proposals. The possible mixed doubles will be configured during the Games and the sum of the ranking of its members will determine if it is possible to participate in this table.

Table tennis (3): Álvaro Robles (individual), María Xiao (individual) and Galia Dvorak (individual)

Archery (2): * Miguel Alvariño (individual; unassigned place that was won by Pablo Acha; Alvariño won a first selective, but this will be repeated in 2021; he gets a name but is not assigned), Inés de Velasco (individual). Spain will be able to participate in the mixed test by having a classified of each sex.

Olympic shooting (2): Alberto Fernández and Fátima Gálvez (both individual trap and mixed trap)

Triathlon (5): Mario Mola, Fernando Alarza, Javier Gómez Noya, Miriam Casillas and Anna Godoy (individual). Casillas and Godoy will participate in a mixed test in which the two participating men remain to be defined

Candle (15): Nominal places of Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez (470), Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero (470), Ángel Granda (RS: X), Blanca Manchón (RS: X), Diego Botín and Iago López (49er), Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel (Nacra 17), Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló (49er FX), Cristina Pujol (Laser Radial), Joel Rodríguez (Laser Standard) and Joan Cardona (Finn)

Beach volleyball (4): Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo; Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira

Water polo (24): Women’s and men’s team (teams of 12 players and an additional one in the village)