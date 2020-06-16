Every story has its end. Mirador de Montepinar is about to close its doors, at least as we know it. The Mediaset España and Contubernio comedy is preparing to dismiss the set that for thirteen years has hosted the filming of ‘La que se avecina’. A studio located in Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid) where the twelve seasons of this successful fiction have been recorded, accumulating 170 chapters. This Monday, June 15, the main cast shot their last neighborhood meeting on the community portal and this Tuesday the last sequences will be recorded on the historical set of the series. Although some scenes will still be missing in multifunctional and exterior sets.

Carlota Boza, excited to say goodbye to the set of ‘La que se avecina’

The Rivas-Figueroa family, better known as the Cuquis, have already recorded their last joint sequence on the bass. Pablo Chiapella, Eva Isanta, Carlota Boza, Nano Boza, Álvaro Giraldo and Rodrigo Espinar have lived their last family reunion before finally leaving the fictitious building. « Day of happiness and sadness, » commented the interpreter of Maite on her Instagram account.

The eldest daughter of the Cuquis has not been able to hold back her tears when facing her last day on a set where she started as a child. « Bittersweet Monday. Today was the last day we have recorded on set, our goodbye to our house for so many years. Always in my heart », shared the actress on her Instagram account, receiving numerous messages of support and affection from her co-stars.

Definitive end?

Although ‘La que se avecina’ closes the cycle with the final block of season 12, its future in Telecinco or Amazon Prime Video is still a mystery. With the end of the season, the comedy says goodbye to the set after failing to reach an agreement with the owner of the property. Now, both producer and chain, multiple possibilities arise to continue the adventures of the neighbors: rebuild Montepinar 7 somewhere else, a move to a new building, a spin-off, or even make it its ultimate end.