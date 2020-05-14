do you live He also confessed where the particular name of his album came from.

“It is a word invented by me, but at the same time it speaks of a territory, of an imaginary around cumbia, which is born in Colombia and it is the fusion of the cultures that we are today, of our miscegenation: the American, the native, the African and the European ”, he added.

He also explained the geographical territory to which the essence of his album belonged, since the main idea is to walk and find the customs of where cumbia was born in Colombia.

“Cumbiana is a geographical territory. We, like the south of the US, are defined by a large river that rises in southern Colombia and flows into the Caribbean. And it is in that territory of swamps, of people on water, where the history of cumbia, which has all our cultures, but is originally Andean, of the primitive peoples that were in America and of whom today must begin to be told. we know very little, but they left traces in the music, traces of instrumentation and rhythms that united with the Africans and did incredible things, ”he said.

However, the Colombian artist in the midst of the quarantine He continues to share with his followers the progress of his long-awaited album, which so far has no release date.

“Hello, I’m going to Cumbiana and I’ll be traveling for a while. Any urgent please contact WK entertainment ”, He shared on his Instagram account several days ago.

It is no secret to anyone that all fans of the artist are waiting for his tour, but recent images that he shared on his social networks left more than one speechless, since it showed a little of the culture of our indigenous people. Furthermore, he was greeted with a strange ceremony on the part of the members of the tribe.

“I just arrived in the delta and I am already part of this community, they are crowned and they give me a ceremony to welcome me to the lost world of ‘Cumbiana’“was the message with which he shared the image.

Finally, he related what they were doing: “We live in water all the time, we hunt, fish and collect. The woman is very protective. I feel happy here“

.