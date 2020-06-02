Every 3 of June the World Bicycle Day 2020 and to celebrate Unotv.com interviewed Carlos Vives, who shares how this means of transportation has been present in your life since you were a child.

It was always a precious object, since we were children we dreamed of getting home on that bicycle, it was always a very practical means of transport, very easy, very fast, to get away with friends, to live and feel freedom, “recalls the Colombian musician. .

As a teenager, Vives says he started practicing cyclocross, a cycling discipline that consists of making a certain number of laps on a circuit.

The musician narrates that was part of the first teams sponsored by Martín Emilio Rodríguez Gutiérrez, better known as “Cochise”, a famous Colombian cyclist who won several international competitions in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s.

In 1975 he became part of the first cyclocross teams sponsored by “Cochise”, which promoted the first amateur cyclocross competitions “.

“I was on those teams for a year and a half, two years, and then I kept that bike“Adds the singer and songwriter.

When I started traveling, I discovered mountaineering bikes and found that they were the best for traveling in a city like Bogotá. ”

“They became a very fast medium, very clean, very healthy and my style became a bit, hence talking about the bicycle in my songs and having it as something fundamental in my life,” says Vives, who of course also spoke ” The bicycle ”, a song that sings next to Shakira.

I always wanted to write, produce and record a song with Shakira so that together we could show our Colombia to the world ”.

“the bike”2016 was the first joint work by famous Colombians. The song was composed by both and produced by Andrés Castro, while the video clip was recorded in Barranquilla and Santa Marta, scenarios that show Colombian landscapes and culture.

