Carlos Vives presented this Friday “Cumbiana”, the most experimental album of his long career in which, as he confessed to Efe, he pays tribute to the contribution of the amphibian indigenous peoples of Colombia in Latin American musical wealth thanks to cumbia, a genre who has traveled the entire continent.

“We have always thought that the joy of our music comes from our African ancestors, but in reality, our indigenous peoples are the ones who have brought that exuberance to Latin music,” said Vives, who has been a kind of anthropologist for genres of the region.

To celebrate and rescue that historical legacy, the singer-songwriter decided to focus on cumbia, a rhythm that he says was born in the Colombian Magdalena River delta, where the descendants of the ethnic group of the Tairona people still live.

His civilization flourished in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the birthplace of Vives, which is why he wanted to make “Cumbiana” precisely “his ancestral territory”.

“Imagine a city like Havana or San Juan at the foot of a snowy mountain,” suggested the artist with pride that he captured in the 10 themes of his new work.

This list includes collaborations with artists such as Rubén Blades, Alejandro Sanz, Ziggy Marley and Elkin Robinson, but also other unexpected ones, such as Jessie Reyez, a young singer recommended by her daughters.

“I was looking for a female voice for the song ‘Sorceress’ and my daughters, both of them, told me it had to be Jessie. I did not know her, but I am happy with the result. She impressed me,” said Vives, who has four children. . The oldest is Lucía, 24, while Elena, 11, is the first of her marriage to Claudia Helena Vásquez.

Elena Vives, precisely, helps her father with the voices in several of the new songs, among which “Rapsodia en La Mayor (Para Elena)” stands out.

The girl sings alongside Vives in French and demonstrates that she has inherited not only her love for music, but also her desire to perform and entertain.

But the female footprints do not end there. The executive production of the album is in charge of his wife, something that moves Vives to the point of saying that in all his years in music, “he has never felt someone who was so interested and concerned” with what he does.

“That changed until I met Claudia Helena. Now everything is a family effort,” he said.

Vives smiles with the phrase “Amor del bueno”, which falls perfectly to describe the family he has armed, but which goes beyond blood and includes the 400 employees he has in other businesses parallel to music, such as a prestigious restaurant in Bogotá.

For them, he says, he has lost sleep during the confinement forced by the coronavirus pandemic, since the Colombian authorities have prohibited the opening of such establishments to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

“I have discovered from myself that I see the people who help me with what I dreamed of and have built as my children. As a father, I am willing to do what needs to be done to continue paying and helping them even if there is no income like before” , he claimed.

LOVE TO RHYTHM OF CUMBIA

That love also overflows for his Colombia. And there is no Carlos Vives without the vallenato, the fusion of electric guitars and accordion, without the Afro rhythms.

Little by little, he has been putting the magnifying glass on the musical expressions of his country and he is doing it again with cumbia, although he recognizes that “it is the genre that least needs it.”

For Vives, cumbia is so generous that they adopted it in Argentina, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. “In each place where cumbia has traveled, it has merged with that people,” he said.

But since the same has not happened with its creators, Vives decided to put his magnifying glass on them: “In Colombia and in general in Latin America we do not appreciate our amphibian indigenous cultures, which are those that have given us the cultural characteristic of which we are most proud : joy”.

That does not mean that “Cumbiana” is a cumbia album, as could already be seen in “No te vayas” and “For Sale”, the first two singles that he has already released, the second with Alejandro Sanz.

There is a basis for the genre present in almost all subjects, but recognizing that it is the most “daring and experimental” album of his career, the artist recalls his research in libraries of industrial sounds, his search for more psychedelic pop, his efforts for finding that place where cumbia meets flamenco, reggae and salsa.

This is how “Song for Rubén” was born, which he composed with his Panamanian colleague Rubén Blades, as well as with “The thread”, in which cumbia meets calypso and reggae and which give tone to this awaited work by the Colombian.

Precisely, although the Vives team was the center of serious debates about the relevance of releasing the album in these times of coronavirus, at 57 years of age the artist is increasingly clear that “there are few things more powerful than music”, more when in addition to cheering “they also pay tribute to the best of who we are”.

