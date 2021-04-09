Carlos Vives mourning the death of his father

Carlos Vives is mourning the death of his father, Mr. Luis Aurelio Vives, this Monday, April 5. The father of the vallenato star lost his life at the age of 91 in Santa Marta, Colombia, and both the singer and his family were by his side, as stated by his publicist Mayna nevarez placeholder image. In 2019, the interpreter of The Cold Drop confessed to HOLA! USA during a heartfelt interview that his father suffered from a degenerative disease that has deteriorated his health over time, which caused him deep sadness.

© @ carlosvivesCarlos Vives and his family

Through his social networks, Vives has moved his followers with a publication dedicated to his father and thanked the innumerable expressions of support he has received during the first hours of this sad news. The 59-year-old composer compiled a series of family images in the company of his loved ones celebrating life to the full.

“When it was born it was so beautiful that they asked to borrow it from my grandmother Elena for the living cribs. So much so that until the last day his closest friends kept calling him the “Nene Chu”. And today, Easter Monday, my dad left. And I feel helpless again like the first time ”, reads the first lines of the extensive dedication.

Among the postcards you can see Don Luis during the different stages of his life and in his irreparable pain expressed in letters, Carlos Vives lays bare his deep regret at the departure of his loved one.

“And I feel helpless again like the first time. I see him leave his house to never return and my soul breaks and I realize that everything I have been has been for him: actor, singer of vallenatos, athlete, Union fan, philanthropist … “, he said .

Despite the dark episode in which he is plunged, the also coach of La voz (Telemundo) tries to find resignation before the unfortunate event that has marked his existence and clings to the memories that will remain with him.

“I know that he will live eternally in us, his children, in our family, in our friends, in our city. And that we will always remember him with that childish smile that accompanied him all his life, ”he concluded his last goodbye, which is accompanied by his song Los buenos tiempo.





