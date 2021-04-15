Carlos Vives and the heartfelt tribute to his father

Carlos Vives just gave the last goodbye to his father, the doctor Luis Aurelio Vives Echeverría, who died on April 5 at the age of 91. Between farewell ceremonies, this Thursday, the singer dedicated an emotional message to the man who guided him through music, and performed for him a song with great significance for the proud son.

Next to Gusi, Carlos Vives presented to those attending the memorial the song Sin ti, a composition by Otto Serge and Ricardo Rafael that the singer keeps in his heart. It was precisely this subject that his father taught him, and with which now he not only gave him the last goodbye, but also honored his life.

Carlos sang full of emotion, completely dressed in white and smiling for the life of his father. The artist assured that Don Luis loved his work as an ENT doctor in his foundation, in which he helped the people of Ciénaga, Santa Marta and the Pescaito neighborhood; In colombia.

A message full of honor

Days ago, Carlos Vives confirmed with great sadness the death of his father. In doing so, she also dedicated a few beautiful words to the man she loved and admired so much. “When it was born it was so beautiful that they asked to borrow it from my grandmother Elena for the living cribs. So much so that until the last day his closest friends kept calling him the “Nene Chu”. And today, Easter Monday, my dad left. And I feel helpless again like the first time, “wrote the singer on his social networks, along with a collage of his father’s photos.

© @ carlosvivesCarlos Vives said goodbye to his father with pride for the great person he was

“And I feel helpless again like the first time. I see him leave his house to never return and my soul breaks and I realize that everything I have been has been for him: actor, singer of vallenatos, athlete, Union fan, philanthropist … “, he added .

Don Luis Aurelio Vives died of a degenerative disease that he had suffered for a long time, as Carlos Vives confirmed to HI! USES in an interview in 2019. Rest in peace.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.