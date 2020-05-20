Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives released “For Sale” on Tuesday, the second single from his new album “Cumbiana, in which he shares the authorship and performance with his Spanish colleague Alejandro Sanz.

“When I started the song it occurred to me that he needed something from Spain and who better than Alejandro. I sent it to him and turned some parts of music into that essence of his flamenco and the Guadalquivir river, bringing great wealth to the song”, he told Efe Vives, in a virtual chat from his office at his home in Bogotá.

The song Cortavenas represents the first joint effort of the two artists, who share a passion for Latin music and for the indigenous elements of the areas of the world in which they grew up. “We are children of wonderful cultures that have developed with many influences,” said the Colombian star, who has created a concept of musical anthropology around his album, which comes out this Friday.

In addition, both were part of the first experiments for bringing folklore to pop with their works and compositions. From its beginnings Sanz worked with the rhythms of southern Spain and you live with the Colombian vallenato.

In their new song “For Sale” Vives y Sanz manage to combine their personal artistic styles and create a seamless fabric, in which obvious sounds of flamenco and vallenato, vintage pop and a Caribbean percussion that demand movement and surprising moments shine. rap by both of them.

The song is also full of images in which the man suffers the end of a relationship feeling like one of those objects accumulated in the garage of the house that his love has abandoned, on which a poster that says “for goes out ”(for sale).

While the lyrics are unequivocally proof of a broken heart, the video is full of joy and activity.

Filmed in Colombia in early March, just before the confinement by the coronavirus and under the direction of the Venezuelan Nuno Gomes, the video shows Vives and Sanz in the midst of a kind of multicolored urban market, in obvious camaraderie, lots of humor and enjoying the mutual company.

