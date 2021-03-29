Carlos Villagrán told how ‘Don Ramón’ said goodbye to him on his deathbed

The characters of El Chavo del 8 They left countless anecdotes in the seven years that the series aired on open television. At that time, the actors came to generate a strong bond, but there were also internal and disagreements, as they themselves have revealed over the years.

However, one of the friendships that stood out the most off the screen was that of Don Ramón (Ramon Valdes) and Quico (Carlos Villagrán). The latter revealed how his farewell to his then cast partner was before he died.

During a live broadcast on Instagram, Villagrán recounted how the comedian’s final days were and said that, in one of the last visits he made to “Monchito”, who was going through stomach cancer, saw him in a very delicate state. Because of his health, he said, he was aware that this was the last time they saw each other in life before he embarked on a tour that was scheduled in several countries.

The comedian shared the screen with Ramón’s daughter, Carmen Valdés, and remembered that episode. “I had a commitment to go to work in Bolivia and Peru. Logically, I knew that he was very ill. I went to say goodbye to him at Hospital Santa Elena, “he said.

“I saw him very thin. He had very little time left. So I hugged him and started crying. At that moment he told me: ‘Already, don’t cry cachetón. I’ll wait for you there‘. I tell him: ‘There with the Lord?‘. ‘Don’t play dumb: down there‘, he replied, ”he recalled.

At that moment, according to Doña Florinda’s son in the Mexican series, he tried to comfort him and make him feel better. “When the news reaches you, you know it’s official. I received a photo of him, he was sitting, I was looking at him and speechless. At that moment, I remembered so many and so many, and so many things that happened. Losing Don Ramón it was very painful for me”Said Villagrán, who could not attend the funeral because he was traveling for work. Ramón Valdés died on August 9, 1988 from stomach cancer.