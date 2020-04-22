The mexican actor Carlos Villagrán, who plays ‘Quico’ in El Chavo del 8, generated controversy on social networks after giving statements about its position in the face of the pandemic that is plaguing the world.

It was in an interview with the program ‘The Sun rises’, where the actor spoke of the coronavirus and assured that it was a hoax and the only objective was to cause fear in the population.

“It seems to me, that of COVID-19 which is a hoax. In the world there is no COVID-19, what happens is that through fear because we are scared and everyone locks up “, said Villagrán in the middle.

He explained the reason why he considers, they want everyone to be in their houses locked, noting that what they are looking for is to install antennas with 5G signal in different public places that in the future would be controlling the population around the world.

“After locking us in, they started to put antennas for 5G, which have thousands of antennas placed in universities, schools, everything, and low-altitude satellites of more than 6 thousand satellites. So they want to make a network by 2030 to control what is called the world population ”, mentioned the actor.

In addition, he related the businessman Bill gates with this problem, reiterating that the COVID-19 it was simply a lie created by Freemasonry and by him.

“It is a cult, carried by Freemasonry and Bill Gates who is behind all this and many people behind it”, mentioned.

Despite what he thinks, when asked if he was complying with the coronavirus prevention measures, the interpreter of ‘Quico’ answered:

“Definitely yes and I will give you a very powerful reason, witches do not exist, but they fly, they fly. And while they are pears or apples, I am taking all the precautions ”.

He was aware that his words would generate controversy for what he said:

“And that I am afraid that they will do something to me, I am not afraid. Fear weakens the immune system, so as soon as people realize it and there are not so many illiterates and there is not so much ignorance in the world, people will realize it. “

His statements, in addition to generating controversy, have also been mocked, since many do not understand why he continues preventive measures if he does not believe in the pandemic.

Linda Hernández – Bolivia.com

.