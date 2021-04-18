Carlos Vela’s face after being substituted by mistake

04/18/2021 at 05:47 CEST

Efe

The ball began to roll this Saturday at the Banc of California with the opening game of Los Angeles Football Club in the 2021 season against Austin FC, the new franchise of the Professional Soccer League (MLS) of the States, and in which it won 2-0, despite wrong change of Mexican striker Carlos Vela.

Vela was substituted after spraining his knee while trying to reach a ball. The Mexican received treatment from the caretakers and was ready to continue, but his coach, Bob Bradley, had already decided the departure of Kwadwo Opoku, and the Aztec international was left without understanding what was happening, so he went to his coach to ask them for explanations. Later on television, Bradley acknowledged that he had misunderstood Vela’s gestures when he asked for assistance and considered that it was to change him.