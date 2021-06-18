Carlos Vela spoke about the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández in the Mexican National Team

The absence of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández in the Mexican National Team continues to give people something to talk about and now it was Carlos candle, who also had “problems” with the Tri, who spoke about the Los Angeles Galaxy forward.

In an interview for ESPN, Carlos candle commented that he does not know why “Chicharito Hernandez has not been called by “El Tata” Martino after his great start in the MLS, although he assured that Martino is the one who has the last word.

“I have no idea why, at the end Chícharo is having a great start to the season, he is performing at a good level, but in the end the one who makes the decisions is the coach and there it is a matter of taste”

The “Bomber” Vela also stated that, more than a good moment, Gerardo Martino is looking for players who adapt to his style of play and can get the most out of them.

“It is no longer ‘you have to take this one or the other’ I think he looks for what best suits his style of play and before that we can do nothing, it is a question of what he needs or what he does not need, no longer I can tell you why or what is happening, I have no idea “

