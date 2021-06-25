Carlos Vela sends a ‘recadito’ for the Mexican National Team

Los Angeles FC’s Mexican forward Carlos Vela sent a message to the Mexican team prior to the Olympic Games and the Gold Cup, tournaments in which he wished all the success for the two teams that will represent the country.

Vela, who has not played an international match with the Mexican National Team since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has rejected subsequent calls.

“And with the National Team I hope that he wins the Gold Cup, that he wins the Olympic Games and that Mexico is at the top of everything.” The Mexican said at a press conference.

Regarding his soccer in MLS, he assured that each game is recovering his level.

“The truth is that I feel better, I am recovering, telling myself again at my level simply, I do what people expect what you expect of me, my colleagues and as I said before from here I hope they are all up because I still have room for improvement and begin to show every weekend the level I have and help my team as much as possible “. Counted.