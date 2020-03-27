Carlos Vela is perhaps the best Mexican player today. His dribbles and his ability to pierce the nets have made fans of Los Angeles FC and others outside the US team fall in love.

But the road was not always like this for “El Bomber”. Although from the beginning it was considered a “diamond in the rough”, it had to go from club to club until it achieved stability with the Real society of the League of Spain.

Since the beginning of his professional career, at the age of 14, the man from Cancun had to separate from his home and arrive in the city of Guadalajara. In Chivas a story of brilliant performances would begin, accompanied by strong criticism.

“You are never prepared to be a nomad. I left my house when I was 14 years old and leaving your family is a blow that nobody stops to evaluate when judging an athlete. It is a bet to the emptiness … To leave everything without knowing if it is going to work. You have everything against it and it can be a failed act in which it is possible to lose years of your life that you will not recover. In my case, the first change of city, from Cancun to Guadalajara, was complicated and defined me. I was sad and cried every day “, the Aztec striker declared to GQ magazine.

Years later, without being able to debut in the first division of Mexico and with a historic result in the U-17 World Cup in Peru in 2005, Vela had the opportunity to leave again. This time, even further than the first time. England’s Arsenal saw an excellent player and signed him.

Because he is still a minor, the battering ram could not debut in what is considered the best league in the world. Thus, The Gunners decided to lend it to Celta de Vigo of Spainbut it ended in the UD Salamanca, where he made his professional debut in the second division, although he also had difficult times.

“I only came to London for a few months and my parents were there, but then they took me to play in Salamanca and everything changed. It was when I said: ‘Damn, I’m away from everyone. They can’t come see me anymore. ’ It was complicated because, in addition, I did not play and I had to face another country and culture. You are far from your comfort zone and it is difficult to assume it, and, above all, so young. That little experience is what makes you very afraid of what you will do, ”explained the U17 world champion.

Between a few minutes and good performances, “La Hiena ”wandered into clubs in England and Spain. He arrived at CA Osasuna, returned to Arsenal and went to West Bromwich Albion. Nevertheless, everything changed at the Royal Society of San Sebastián.

“The most important part of my life arrived in San Sebastián: my new family. It came from three years of being in London, to which I could not adapt. It cost me everything. I don’t know how to say something specific. It was a place where I don’t have great memories. I wanted to leave there and San Sebastián was my city of escape. There I began to enjoy again after three bad years of living in England. I didn’t know anything about the Basque Country, but it was what I least noticed. I really wanted to go, I heard a good offer to play, and in order to get out of England, it was a me I love it, yes I go! ’” he said.

With the Txuri-urdines became an icon. The relationship with the club was magical: the fans adored him and his teammates saw him as a benchmark. But everything has an end, and for Carlos it was time for a change of scenery; heard a good deal and moved to Los Angeles.

It did not come with the comforts of a star: the team had no stadium of its own, locker rooms or training facilities. Everything changed with Carlos, his good vibes and excellent game led the club from Los Angeles to grow, attracting the attention of investors such as basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, actor Will Ferrell, former soccer player Mia Hamm or Riot Games owner Brandon Beck .

“It is a pride because I started from scratch here, training where they left us and in a dressing room where we could not fit and had to take turns; we had to stand in line to be able to change. And now you see what has been built and it is something that gives happiness and satisfaction ”The MLS scorer had 34 touchdowns in one season.