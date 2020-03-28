Even if Carlos Vela is considered one of the best footballers that Mexico has today, there is a legend that has been on the spectrum of the Mexican hobby: the striker does not like football.

And it is that on different occasions, the Aztec striker has indicated that he is not passionate about football, but he has never been blunt with his response. “I enjoy playing, but at the end of the game the football ended And you can tell me about anything less than soccer because I don’t feel comfortable and I’m not comfortable, ”he said in 2014 for Spain’s Canal Plus.

However, in an interview with GQ magazine, the topic of his interest in the most popular sport in the world came up again. Los Angeles FC star forward He clarified that he does not like the industry around the ball.

“Exactly, I don’t like the soccer industry. And I do like to play. The truth, I’ve been through a lot and you see that this is a job. It’s not like for fans, which is a feeling and a passion. As a player, seeing what I see and how they treat us and how they handle us, you end up taking it that way. It is when you say: well if I’m fine, perfect, and if not, I have to know what is best for me and that’s it, ”he said.

He pointed out, as he has done on different occasions, that he is not a great fan, but assured that it is no reason to think that he does not like it. “I am not a person who loves to watch games and that is why I do not like football. I take advantage of my time in other things, which I already have enough of work to continue with that the rest of the day, ”added the top scorer of last season in MLS.

For now, the breaker is 31 years old and does not think about retirement. However, staying tied to soccer is not one of his goals in his life after the courts. “Today, I don’t know. I don’t close doors, but I won’t tell you I’d love it either. At the moment, no coaching and directing. I don’t follow the orders they give me to impose them on someone. I don’t see myself as an analyst either ”he pointed out.

He indicated that he would prefer not to be involved in the sport, but made no assurances about his future. “If I can choose what I will do with my life, it would have nothing to do with sports, But it seems strange to me to talk about this … Since I was 14 years old, I have been training daily, and when it is over, it will be strange. I look good and will have to go down to the taquitos. I am good at eating and traveling ”, he clarified.

In the interview with the magazine, the Bomber also spoke about the versions that placed him with Barcelona in Spain. “Barça set a four-month scenario at that time and, well, I accepted it because it was a very good opportunity. It wasn’t saying, “Oh, I want two years, and if not, I’m not going.” They said four months and I’m going four, ”he clarified.

However, the Mexican pointed out that it was not due to trademarks or contracts, but rather because of a decision by his current club. “The LAFC club did not give me facilities to leave, although it is understandable. In the end, they seek the best for themselves and each for himself. I tried and it did not happen, and nothing happens because I am more than happy here ”, he assured.