The reactions have been swift for the completion of the series “The Last Dance”, and now it was the turn of Mexican soccer player Carlos Vela, who praised everything Michael Jordan could do in his professional career, which he will seek to emulate to continue reaping championships.

“I feel like I have so many things to learn from Michael Jordan to try and be the best. I take it as a motivation. Maybe I need to be harder, do more to help my teammates be better so that we can win more championships”, he pointed out in an interview for the Goal site.

Despite the fact that the current Los Angeles FC player was very young when “Air Jordan” created one of the greatest dynasties in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Vela assured that it was very special to see everything he contributed in his most recent documentary film.

“You are not there to see it day by day, but when you see what Michael Jordan did, you feel something special, something different from the rest”he added.

Cancun native Quintana Roo indicated that Frenchman Thierry Henry had a similar mindset when they shared a dressing room at Arsenal, which is why he listed it as one of his greatest inspirations.

“It was very hard. I tried every day to be better and I pushed the younger ones to work harder, be professional, try to give everything in training. He said: ‘if you train hard, you can play hard’. Thierry Henry was an inspiration to me and You can see the career he had. I am proud to say that I was able to play with him. He is a great leader, “he concluded.

