Diego Rossi, player of Los Angeles FC, he praised himself for his partner Carlos candle, whom he considers as a higher level player.

« Candle he is a different player. The things he does is with a lot of imagination and he is a player of a higher class, ”he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

The Mexican celebrates a LAFC goal

On the other hand, the Uruguayan striker assured that if Diego Forlan will look for it to reinforce the Peñarol, I would consider it, although a return to Charrúa football is not close.

« A call from Forlan It is different, but it is too soon to return, but I would think about it. Forlan He was an incredible player and I had to be by his side and I learned a lot from him in a year in which we were champions and they are great memories, ”he said.