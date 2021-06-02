Carlos Valdés plans Cisco’s departure from the Flash from season 4

For the past seven years, Cisco Ramon has been a regular member of Team Flash, serving as the group’s resident tech genius, later becoming a superhero like Vibe. However, within a week, the actor Carlos Valdes He will make his last appearance as a series regular on the next episode of the current season of The Flash.

A point is put to his appearance and that of his partner Tom Cavanagh as fixed pieces of the series, and now the interpreter has made a small assessment of this farewell that he will do in the series. Valdés explained how he made the decision to say goodbye to the series and has taken the opportunity to comment on what he is going to miss the most about his family on screen.

It’s been a long time, actually, ”Valdes says. Doing this kind of series with the kind of commitment that comes with it happened very quickly, and I think at that moment I was in a place where I was still working out my life. And around the fourth season, I started debating what the end of this character would be like.. So that seed was always there, but it didn’t start to come true until much later, like at the end of the fifth or sixth season, when I started to get more comfortable with the idea of ​​’I think there’s a good way to end This chapter’.

Valdés also praised the work of showrunner Eric Wallace, who, according to him, gave “new life” to the characters of the series. In addition, he highlighted several of his co-stars, including Grant Gustin for his “sense of humor” and Tom Cavanagh for his “mentorship” over the years.

Despite saying goodbye to a key piece of the series, it will not be given an emotional farewell in next week’s episode. On the contrary, the producers opted for give him a more carefree goodbye.

I had a lot of fun with this episode. Leaving a series after years of working on it can be an emotionally complex event, so having the opportunity to be irreverent and throw caution out the window and just play around, be silly, ended up being a very cathartic experience for me. Because if it had been a very significant, intense and monumental farewell, I think the pressure to comply with that, and make it make sense, to me…. I don’t think it would have been the right way to do it. Actually, I am very grateful that Eric and the writers chose this route for my exit from the series. It is [una] very dumb, very dumb, low risk exit.

The last episode of Valdés as a regular on “The Flash” airs next Tuesday, June 8. It must be said that after this, he will return for the final episode of season 7.

