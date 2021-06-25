Carlos Torres will be in charge of Wellness programs

MEXICO CITY

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that Carlos Torres will replace Gabriel García as head of comprehensive development programs.

Garcia decided to return to Senate of the Republic to occupy his seat because his alternate, Alejandro Peña, decided to join the tasks of the Morena party.

“He will be replaced by the person who has been helping me as technical secretary of the Presidency, Carlos Torres, and the Technical Secretariat of the Presidency will be merged with the coordination of attention to the Welfare offices in the states, that is, it is done only one ”, said López Obrador in his morning press conference.

On Thursday, García led a meeting between the delegates of the federal government in the states and the health cabinet to adjust the program of vaccination against Covid-19 in entities.

* brc