Carlos Torres Viera: The call to all who are in the US is to get vaccinated

May 24, 2021

This Monday, in an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete Community, epidemiologist Carlos Torres Viera stressed that there is currently greater knowledge of how to act against Covid-19.

“Since the beginning of the year the number of infections has dropped significantly, if we compare it with the first weeks of January, the number of infections has dropped by around 90%,” he said.

Torres unfortunately affirmed that there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated, and although it is understandable, people should be aware that the benefits are greater.

“What one wants to convey to these people is that vaccines are safe, and that has been demonstrated thanks to the number of vaccines that have been placed in the US and of course the studies that have been carried out,” he said.

