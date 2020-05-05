La Piedad, Michoacán.- On May 3, 2014, the name of Sahuayo Tigers It was stamped in the glory pages of the Second Professional Division of Mexico, specifically of the Serie B Liga Nuevo Talentos (LNT) and of course, if that day he won the title of the Closing Tournament against San Luis in the Potosí stadium.

That team of young Mexican soccer players was led by coach Carlos Torres Ascencio, who already had among his achievements a great step by Deportivo Yurécuaro, with which he was champion and Queseros de San José, both in the Third Division.

I still remember that in that tournament in LNT, with Tigres Sahuayo we managed to have a group connected to any style of play and that led us to play the Grand Final against San Luis in the Clausura, “he recalled.

As if that were not enough, in the Ida that was played in the municipal stadium of Sahuayo, the score against San Luis was superb 0-0 and then on the round played in the recently inaugurated at that time Alfonso Lastras, also equaled a goal so the global was 2-2 and they had to define a monarch on penalties.

For me personally, the key was that the whole group put a lot of responsibility on the game during the 90 minutes, but there were some who stood out at crucial moments such as goalkeeper José Luis Hernández, who stopped the last shot of San Luis and he himself claimed the decisive to give the victory to Sahuayo “, recalled Professor Carlos Torres.

After reliving these feats, the strategist considered as a pillar to exploit the talent of the region’s footballers, recalled that in Yurecuaro He had a generation of players who were disciplined and therefore reached the top of the First Division, including Salvador Tafolla, with Reboceros and Veracruz.

And it is that within its episodes of glory, Carlos Torres Ascencio was on the technical staff of the disappeared Salamanca, who lost the final of promotion in First A against Puebla FC; He has also completed a group title with Deportivo Yurécuaro at TDP, as well as his Liga de Nuevos Talentos championship in the 2014-2015 campaign.

They were stages in which they left a pleasant taste in Carlos Torres’s mouth, but without a doubt the most exciting one in which he returned with the 2014 Clausura Cup of San Luis, which was a favorite to the lands of the Tigres Sahuayo.

After that feat with Sahuayo Tigers, Carlos Torres Ascencio, continued one more year with the team and managed to enter the semifinals again, but from there, the opportunity arose to enroll in a project with Real zamora in Third Division.

Currently, the professor is in the United States on a project that will seek to encourage young people of Mexican nationality to come to that country, so he will soon visit the paths he traveled in the beginning after a “pound chickpea.”

