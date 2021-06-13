Carlos Tevez would be in detail to reinforce Inter Miami of the MLS

Carlos Tevez, Argentine striker who has just finished Boca Juniors contract and was in the options to arrive at Club América on his way to the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, would be nowhere near reinforcing Inter Miami from MLS.

Carlos Tevez, who had been linked to Club América in recent days, is in Florida and would be close to signing with David Beckham’s team after announcing his departure from Boca Juniors.

According to information revealed by Telemundo Deportes, the ‘Apache’ Tevez would be very close to reinforcing Inter Miami, a club where Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro plays, but he would have other offers from MLS such as Atlanta United.

In addition, Minnesota United would also be interested in his services, although for now Tevez would spend a few days on vacation in Miami with his family, taking the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In his last season with Boca Juniors, Tevez only registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 17 games played between the Argentine League and the Copa Libertadores.

