Carlos Tevez will say goodbye to Boca Juniors Retirement or MLS?

With six months of contract pending to fulfill, the historical forward of Boca Juniors, Carlos Tevez, He would be saying goodbye to the Xeneize team due to a mental wear and tear due to his relationship with the blue and gold board, thus ending his third stage with the club of his loves.

Argentine media take for granted the end of the relationship between Boca Juniors and the 37-year-old player, assuming a possible retirement as a professional footballer, after almost 20 years of career.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Uriel Antuna ‘boasts personality’ after failing a penalty vs Costa Rica

You look He asked the Boca Juniors board of directors for a virtual press conference to address the Bostera fans and rumors about his departure from the club have exploded in the last few hours, leaving some possible scenarios, among which stand out the professional retirement, one last adventure in the soccer of the MLS of the United States, or ratify its continuity until the end of its contract, the latter, the least probable and incomprehensible.

Unofficially, there is talk of a clause in Tevez’s contract, which would indicate that he could leave the club on June 30, so it is speculated that the former Juventus and Manchester United would continue his career with another club.

Despite his seniority, Tevez is the undisputed starter with Miguel Ángel Russo, in addition to having the Copa Libertadores underway in the Round of 16, so his retirement seems unlikely.

The Argentine press points out that Tevez has already warned the Boca Juniors board that he is not at one hundred percent emotionally, so he proposed leaving the team in this transfer market, a situation that shook the Xeneize dressing room, causing his teammates to ask him to He will not walk away and fight them for the continental title.

The press conference is scheduled at 6:00 pm, local time; 4:00 p.m. from Mexico City.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Guillermo Ochoa launches message after eliminating Costa Rica

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content