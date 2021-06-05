Carlos Tevez leaves Boca Juniors at 37 and does not rule out retirement

06/05/2021 at 5:03 AM CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Carlos Tevez, 37 years old and the last idol of Boca Juniors, announced this Friday that leave the Xeneize because “mentally” he is not “prepared” to give the club what it needs and said he believed he was retiring, although he clarified that it was possible that in three months “he will want to play” in another team. “I thought this moment would never come. I am here to tell you that I will not continue in the club, It is not a farewell, I always say it, but a see you soon, I will always be there for the fan, for the Xeneize people. Not as a player but as the Carlitos of the people. I am full with this decision because I have nothing else to give, as a player I gave everything“said ‘el Apache’ at a press conference.” Boca always needed me 120% and today I am not prepared to give it that. Boca leads you to give much more than the maximum and I am mentally not in a position to give it. I didn’t even have time to do my father’s duel and I was already playing back, that’s what Boca’s demand is, “he added.

Tevez said that many people asked him to “hold on” until December or until the people could return to the field, but that it was “very difficult” for him. When they asked him if he retired, he hesitated and said “today I tell you yes”But he added: “In three months I can get up and I want to play, but not in Boca because you have to be at 120%.”

The now former striker said he was “happy” for having made this decision, although he described it as the “most difficult of his life” because Boca is the club of his loves. ‘El Apache’ said he did not have “even time” to mourn his father, who died in February. “I don’t know what I’m going to do in the future, for now I’m only clear that I want to be a father, son, husband. Physically I am to continue but mentally I am not to continue. Today my family needs me and I am there for them, “he said.

Tevez said he felt “full” because he “gave everything” to the club and insisted that “his heart” tells him that “today he should put everything aside and take care” of his family. “I’m not going to play here anymore but I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life. Now I want to rest, be with my family,” said ‘el Apache’, who clarified that if he decides to play again, he will not do so in any club in Argentina. because he is a Boca Juniors fan. The president of the club, Jorge Amor Ameal, accompanied him at the press conference and assured that when the public can return to the stadiums, the last idol of the club will have a tribute party.

Teévez was a starter in Boca Juniors, which qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores but was eliminated this Monday in the semifinals of the Argentine Professional Soccer League Cup. ‘El Apache’ made his debut at Boca Juniors in 2001, in 2005 he went to Corinthians, in 2006 to West Ham, in 2007 to Manchester United, in 2009 to Manchester City and in 2013 to Juventus. In 2015 he returned to Boca Juniors, in 2017 he played for Shanghai Shenhua and the following year he returned to the club of his loves.