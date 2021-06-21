Carlos Tevez escapes to Miami to celebrate Father’s Day

Carlos Tevez enjoys the Miami sun with his wife and children after leaving Boca.

At the beginning of the month, El Apache announced his departure from Boca after the loss of his father, Don Segundo, in order to focus his head on his family and fulfill his role as father, son and brother 100%.

Despite rumors that he would take refuge in his immense mansion in La Horqueta, in San Isidro, Tevez preferred to escape for a few days in the heat and traveled with his wife, Vanesa and their three children, Florencia, Katia and Lito Jr to Miami .

In a Versace-style blue and yellow swimsuit, Carlitos put his fully tattooed back on display as he lounged on the sand and watched his children in the sea.

Although Tevez announced that he would not return to Boca as a player, he did not specify if his career as a soccer player was ending.

Does your trip to Miami have a second reason? According to the news portal, Explica.co, Inter Miami, the club of which David Beckham is the owner and president, would be very interested in signing Carlitos, although this club would not be the only one. Atlanta United and Minnesota United would also have their eyes on the former Boca Jr. forward.

It is worth noting that David and Tevez have the same school since both went through Manchester United although in different years. But this is not the only pasture that unites them, in 2015 David visited Argentina and chose the BOCA Social Foundation to play a soccer game with children from a poor neighborhood.