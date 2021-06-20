Carlos Taberner wins again in a Challenger and his goal of the top 100 is closer

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Taberner He once again savored the sweet side of victory, by proclaiming himself champion of the ATP Challenger of Aix en Provence by defeating Frenchman Manuel Guinard 6-2 and 6-2 in the grand final in an exact hour of the game, in a match where Valencian dominated the match from start to finish and showed his good work on clay. This is Taberner’s second Challenger title this season, following the one won in Antalya in February. Little by little it seems that the Spaniard is getting closer and closer to the goal of the top 100. Will he achieve it this year?