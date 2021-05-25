Carlos Sobera dislodges a ‘First dates’ diner with a compromised question

Carlos Sobera usually keeps the coats and bags of the diners who come to First dates in search of love to return them on departure. But the content of Belén this Monday left him surprised.

The Zaragoza had an appointment with Miguel Ángel, but during the evening there was hardly any connection between the two. Despite the fact that in the final decision the man from Cádiz did want to have a second date, she only wanted to see each other “as friends” again, and they each went their own way.

The curious situation was experienced moments before their farewell, when the two, once the dinner was over, went to the exit of Cuatro’s place., where the presenter asked Belén a committed question, which left her confused and surprised.

Belén and Miguel Ángel, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“I have to ask you a question: What do you carry in your bag? You don’t know what it weighs … You have one or two bricks there, sure, and if you don’t like someone, you hit them. I am convinced, “said Sobera

“I think it weighs in itself because of the type of material it is made of, because I have put two or three things, but it seems that I carry my whole house “, admitted the young woman while Miguel Ángel also joked with the weight before leaving the appointment.