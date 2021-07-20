Carlos Santana: Happy Birthday !! – Music News

Today we celebrate someone very special! A musician, composer and well, a great character that we want to congratulate today! Santana !!! Happy Birthday!! We tell you all the details and some curiosities of this great artist here in Music News !!

Today we are going to tell you some curiosities of our celebrated, we mean nothing more and nothing less than Carlos Santana!

His real name is Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán, better known as Carlos Sanana, and he is a great Mexican American guitarist who has been very successful thanks to his great talent, in fact he is an artist with a great career, very respectable, admired and recognized worldwide!

Carlos Santana founded the band Santana in 1966 and this band was a pioneer in fusing Latin music with a bit of rock. Santana throughout his musical career has sold more than 100 million albums not only nationally but also internationally! Carlos Santana, thanks to his innate talent and effort, and above all his passion and love for music, has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards!

Today Carlos Santana is nothing more and nothing less than 74 years old! 74 years well lived that have definitely left their mark on our lives with their wonderful music.

Happy birthday to our dear birthday boy, and talented artist!