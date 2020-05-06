The Mexican Football League It will be the new competition for Liga MX. Although they will not be able to keep pace with the budget and projection, the Mexican president and former soccer player Carlos Salcido describes it as a second option for players who have no place in the current First Division, regulated by the Mexican Football Federation.

This new competition is scheduled to start in September of this year, if the circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic improve. While Liga MX is reducing in investors, the Mexican Football League It boasts of having many entrepreneurs interested in being part of it.

The first season is expected to start on September 18 with 20 teams, one-year long tournaments and points champion. Some of the squares contemplated are Ensenada, Naucalpan, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Saltillo and Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl.

In a video call with the Mediotiempo portal, the president Carlos Salcido He was interviewed and assured that his intention is not to rival the Liga MX, since the LBM will be present in many places where there are no First Division clubs and Promotion alloy (which will later be called Development League or Expansion), with footballers seeking to have an alternative or a second chance at professionalism, but who will in no way be able to compete in salaries with the traditional institutions of today.

“I do not see them as enemies or as anything (Liga MX and FMF), it is reality, I see us as a second chance for all those people. I respect, I know many owners of the Federation, the people, I have a lot of admiration, respect, because they have made Mexico in soccer many things. We have a very good infrastructure ”, he pointed out.

“We want to have this project because it is a second option for many people, we do not compare ourselves with anyone, imagine how much we would lack to get to give a salary of what the great players earn in the great teams, it is difficult”, he pointed.

In addition, the former rojiblanco soccer player acknowledged that taking on a position like the one he is about to exercise has not been dominated and that it represents a challenge and learning.

“It was a project that little by little I fell in love with, people who know me know that I really like challenges, but especially the things that get me excited to be able to dedicate myself 100 percent and give it their space,” he said.

“Hopefully it lasts a long time, that would say that I am doing the job well, I am a very professional, committed person. It is a new facet for me, I know that I am going to learn many new things that as a player you have never thought about, but it is a matter of time to start knowing the knits and handles, “he confessed.

Not being able to join FIFA because the FMF, prepare to join the ConIFA, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations.

“There are those identities that they can offer, this is a project that has a year, a year and a half, so it is not something improvised, things are already very clear to us, it is the reality, so we will never fight with anyone nor do we we are going to compare with nobody ”, he explained.

For now they are between 50/60 percent to close the teams that will make up the League, and by January 2021 they will seek to start a Second and Third Division, and then establish a women’s division.

“We want to do things for ourselves, not things that have been stopped, not because the Federation or the MX did not do such a thing, we are going to say ‘we have to do it,'” he concluded.