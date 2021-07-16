Carlos Salcedo “justifies” his “aggressive” style of play against Guatemala

Carlos Salcedo, defender of the Mexican National Team, expressed himself through social networks to justify his “aggressive” style of play against the Guatemala National Team, on Date 2 of the Gold Cup.

Via Twitter, TUDN analyst Damián “el Russo” Zamigilny stated that “the Titan” Salcedo had done nothing wrong with playing the way he did, as Concacaf tournaments are won this way.

Before this comment, Carlos Salcedo thanked the words of the “Russian” and assured that in the entry that was shared, he had to end the play as he was the last man from Mexico in defense.

1- It is clear that you understand football and not only why you played it IF NOT WHY DO YOU ANALYZE IT VERY WELL…. You know that being the last man many times it will be necessary to finish the play and try to dispute the ball and hard! Never raise your elbow. At the end in the story of this ……. https://t.co/Lx1QFDHSPV – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) July 15, 2021

“It is clear that you understand football and not only why you played it IF NOT WHY YOU ANALYZE IT VERY WELL…. You know that being the last man many times it will be necessary to finish the play and I tried to dispute the ball and hard! Never raise your elbow. “

In addition, he assured that it has to be played in this way since rivals have done so on a large number of occasions, although they are not criticized as much as it is done with some player of the Mexican National Team.

2- Hugo Sánchez (head butt), El (C. Blanco) knee and today Lozano (cheekbone and cervical) have passed through the tournament and I don’t see the same response from the others. At the end you go home, do what they do … big hug @RusoZamogilny more like you VIVA MÉXICO https://t.co/Lx1QFDHSPV – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) July 15, 2021

“At the end of the history of this tournament, Hugo Sánchez (header), El (C. Blanco) knee and today Lozano (cheekbone and cervical) have passed and I don’t see the same response from the others. At the end you go home, do what they do … big hug @RusoZamogilny more like you LONG LIVE MEXICO “

