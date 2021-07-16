in Football

Carlos Salcedo “justifies” his “aggressive” style of play against Guatemala

Carlos Salcedo, defender of the Mexican National Team, expressed himself through social networks to justify his “aggressive” style of play against the Guatemala National Team, on Date 2 of the Gold Cup.

Via Twitter, TUDN analyst Damián “el Russo” Zamigilny stated that “the Titan” Salcedo had done nothing wrong with playing the way he did, as Concacaf tournaments are won this way.

Also read: Liga MX: Gallos del Querétaro presents their uniforms for the Apertura 2021

Before this comment, Carlos Salcedo thanked the words of the “Russian” and assured that in the entry that was shared, he had to end the play as he was the last man from Mexico in defense.

“It is clear that you understand football and not only why you played it IF NOT WHY YOU ANALYZE IT VERY WELL…. You know that being the last man many times it will be necessary to finish the play and I tried to dispute the ball and hard! Never raise your elbow. “

In addition, he assured that it has to be played in this way since rivals have done so on a large number of occasions, although they are not criticized as much as it is done with some player of the Mexican National Team.

“At the end of the history of this tournament, Hugo Sánchez (header), El (C. Blanco) knee and today Lozano (cheekbone and cervical) have passed and I don’t see the same response from the others. At the end you go home, do what they do … big hug @RusoZamogilny more like you LONG LIVE MEXICO “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content:

Glory Nights: Ramos, Hachimi, Camacho, Sissokho and Sorroche in Madrid

Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige said that Sam Raimi gave his stamp to the film, the multiverse and Marvel