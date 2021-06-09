Carlos Salcedo and César Montes leave with the Mexican National Team

After falling in the final of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, against the United States, the Mexican National Team will face the Honduras national team in a friendly duel, for which he will not have Carlos Salcedo Y Cesar Montes.

Through an official statement, the Mexican National Team, led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, reported that “El Titán” Salcedo and “El Cachorro” Montes caused a drop in concentration, so they will not be against Honduras.

In the same report, it is reported that the defenders of the UANL Tigres and Rayados del Monterrey are already in Mexico, after having played the final against the selection of the stars and stripes.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that the players César Montes and Carlos Salcedo have concluded their concentration with the Mexican National Team which is located in Denver, Colorado. Both players have already returned to our country. “

The rest of the squad continues to train in the city of Denver, Colorado, ahead of the match next Saturday, June 12, against Honduras.

