Carlos Sainz will start from the third line …

Sixth position for Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in qualifying, so tomorrow in the race he will start from the third row of the grid

May 8, 2021 (17:10 CET)

Carlos Sainz was happy with how things went in qualifying, setting the sixth fastest time. “I think we made a good qualifying,” commented the Ferrari driver. “From the beginning, from Q1, doing very good laps. Perhaps the worst was Q3, I had two sets of new ones and I could not do any good last sector, it was always difficult for me in turn 10, with the direction of the wind, I could not repeat it, I could not do it twice the same. Even so, I know that today there was potential to have placed us fourth, but in general the step forward that I have taken this weekend again has been good, I have been quite ahead all weekend, comfortable with the car, and that’s pretty positive.

“The ‘approach’ is still very similar, the only thing is that I keep learning things and I keep implementing them when I go out on the track. In quali, a lot of things worked for me that also worked for me in Portimao and now I’m trying to see what we can do tomorrow. Tomorrow is our most difficult day, usually we tend to go back a bit. In the race we continue to have tire problems, let’s see if we can reduce them tomorrow.

“The start here tomorrow is very important, just like the quali, to see if we can go forward.”