Carlos Sainz will put on the Ferrari jumpsuit in 2021 as a substitute for Sebastian Vettel after it was announced on Tuesday that the German will not renew the contract that expires at the end of December. This Thursday morning the incorporation of what will be his relay was made public: at 25 and with five years of experience behind him, Sainz will become the companion of Charles Leclerc, a boy three years younger than him sculpted by the brand de Maranello with the intention of making him the cornerstone of his medium and long-term project. The Madrid driver will thus be the third Spanish driver in the history of Ferrari, after Alfonso de Portago (1956-57) and Fernando Alonso (2010-14). The agreement expires initially in 2022 and, although the figures have not transpired, it is estimated that the salary will be around six million euros.

The laziness exhibited by Vettel during the last two seasons and his multiple encounters on the track with Leclerc invited the dome of Il Cavallino Rampante to align themselves unequivocally with the young Monegasque. He was tied until 2024 and the German, a four-time world champion, was offered a renewal for a single exercise and with a considerable reduction in salary. An invitation to take off and an unbeatable opportunity for a Sainz who made the past year a permanent vindication: in addition to managing to climb the box for the first time (Brazil), he finished sixth in the table, only surpassed by the almighty Mercedes, the Ferrari and a Red Bull. And all that at the wheel of a McLaren that came from nowhere. His tremendous regularity acted as an unbeatable claim to catapult him, to the point of allowing him to wear the most universal automobile symbol that exists.

Ferrari looks for the ideal complement for Leclerc; Someone who rolls close to him but who is not a threat to his main bet on title aspirations. A role similar to the one that Valtteri Bottas plays in Mercedes, who lives dedicated to Lewis Hamilton. Without neglecting that, Sainz will set the goal of showing those who manage the show that he is as good as his neighbor, even if he does not have much hype, a strategy that is not new to him, since it is the one he has followed since he landed in F1 in 2015. He did it with Toro Rosso and after overcoming the ruthless selection process promoted by Helmut Marko, who makes and breaks Red Bull.

Despite arriving as World Series champion (2014), the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992) lived his debut in the shadow of Max Verstappen, whom Red Bull promoted like few others, a circumstance that allowed Sainz become the prop of the Faenza formation. In 2017 he played the last four awards of 2017 and all of 2018 at the wheel of a Renault, before signing for McLaren, where his performance caused his cache to skyrocket to the point of shooting the seat of the Italian manufacturer, who after More than a decade without winning the title, he has decided to give his hiring policy a boost.

At the end of 2018, Ferrari announced the incorporation of Leclerc with a view to 2019 in the place of Kimi Raikkonen, its last champion (2007). Two years later, he will dispense with Vettel, the second member with the best track record on the grid, only behind Hamilton. This operation legitimizes the maxim that governs today’s F1: not the best of all drivers is above the best car.

“I am very happy to be able to race with Ferrari in 2021, and excited for the future that awaits me there. Either way, I still have an important season ahead of McLaren, ”Sainz said in the official statement. “Carlos has proven to be very talented and has exhibited technical skills that will allow him to fit perfectly into our family. We believe that the couple that he will form with Charles, the youngest in the last 50 years of the Scuderia, is the most appropriate to achieve our goals, ”compliments Mattia Binotto, the director of Ferrari.

Ricciardo, heading to McLaren

The arrival of Sainz at Ferrari is the first piece of dominoes that will bring down the others until the 2021 grid is ready. The next move is that of Daniel Ricciardo, who will fill the vacancy that the Spanish leaves at McLaren. The Australian left Red Bull in 2018 fed up with being forced to play the role of Verstappen’s squire and signed for Renault. However, the experience in the company of the rhombus has not given much of the expected results. It remains to be seen who will get the car that the boy from Perth will liberate, and who has no shortage of candidates. In this sense, it must be taken into account that Vettel will have run out of a car by then, and it would not be unreasonable to think of a thunderous return of Alonso with the brand that made him two-time world champion (2005 and 2006).

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe