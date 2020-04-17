Spanish has had a SimTechPro simulator for three weeks

It will be one of the seven Formula 1 drivers competing this weekend

The race will be broadcast on F1 YouTube this Sunday at 19:00 CEST

Carlos Sainz aims to participate in the virtual Formula 1 Championship and will debut this Sunday on the occasion of the Chinese Grand Prix, on the third date of the contest.

This will be the first time that the player from Madrid plays one of these virtual tests that are held during the break in activity on the circuits. Carlos was unable to participate in the first two races, held in Australia and Bahrain, because he did not have a simulator at his disposal or because he had not yet configured it, but now he already has his new SimPro weapon, from SimTechPro, ready for battle.

All about the new Carlos Sainz simulator -SimTechPro SimPro

Carlos has turned to SimTechPro, an industry specialist and contributor to SoyMotor.com, who has prepared a copy of his most advanced simulator in record time. In addition to the usual steering wheel and pedals, it has a movement platform and a support for five monitors, although it mounts less in its current configuration. He has it in his family home in Madrid, where he is spending these weeks of confinement, and he has prepared it with a total disinfection.

Now that everything is ready, he will join Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, who were already confirmed and who also competed in the last test.

Formula 1 thus increases the number of drivers on the current grid for this initiative, which they decided to introduce to entertain the fans for the duration of the break. It started with only Norris and Latifi in their ranks and gradually more have joined. In fact, the Racing Point drivers are also expected to participate later and perhaps Romain Grosjean will also join.

The virtual GP this weekend will be held at 19:00 CEST this Sunday, the same day that the physical GP would have been held, and it will take place on the Shanghai international circuit. It can be followed through the Formula 1 YouTube channel, Twitch, Weibo and the category’s Facebook page.

