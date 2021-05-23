Carlos Sainz, second on the podium Monaco and Verstappen, new leader

05/23/2021

The Monaco Grand Prix has given a new script twist to the World Championship, which after five races is red hot. Max verstappen (Red Bull) has signed a prestigious triumph in the streets of the Principality and has become the new leader of the championship, benefited by the difficulties of Lewis hamilton (Mercedes). The Briton started sixth on the grid, ‘condemned’ to come back on a circuit where overtaking is almost a ‘suicide’ mission. And despite his efforts, he has finished seventh. Removing favorites, –Leclerc that he has not been able to take the exit and Bottas weighed down by an unfortunate technical failure at its stop-, they have allowed Carlos Sainz make the most of his chance with a competitive Ferrari and finish second on the podium, matching his greatest success in Formula 1 after the 2020 Italian GP. And he has achieved it in his fifth race for the Scuderia and in a setting of legend. Lando norris (McLaren) has completed the ‘top 3’.

Drama for Leclerc

Charles Leclerc he has been left unable to defend his first pole in Monaco. In fact, he has stayed without a career. Yesterday Saturday he already warned of his infinite bad luck in the home grand prix, when he crashed after setting the best time in qualifying, which was worth the first pole of the season for Ferrari. As soon as he got out of the car, he said that his main concern was that the gearbox of the SF21 had been damaged by the strong impact against the wall. Ferrari assured that they would not take risks with the engine despite having pole position and that, if they discovered any anomaly, they would replace it even if that entailed a five-position penalty.

To stay more calm, the Maranello men have carried out a double check this Sunday in which they have not detected any faults. But, when the moment of truth has arrived, the drama broke out in the Ferrari box. 40 minutes from the start, on the installation lap, Leclerc started to slow down excessively and it quickly became clear that there was a problem with his car. With no time to repair the car, the Monegasque said goodbye to a magnificent chance of victory.

Verstappen, released

Max verstappen it has inherited the first position and with it almost a guarantee of success in this circuit. Sainz has started from third place, after the Dutch and Bottas. The start was clean and Red Bull’s team quickly got in the way with their direct rivals. From here, the strategists of the teams have implemented their different plans for the only planned stop, always conditioned by the traffic on this route.

Bottas he was the first of the favorites to show the wear on his tires, with 50 laps ahead, but the first to stop was Hamilton, who has made the most of the traffic window and has returned to track eighth. The Finn stopped a lap later and the disaster was complete. One wheel of the W12 has been stuck, so that after several desperate attempts to solve the problem, Mercedes has had no choice but to withdraw from the race to Bottas. Sainz he was automatically promoted to second place.

The Madrilenian, with enough margin, stopped on lap 33 and without incident, thereby securing his position and returning to the track 6 seconds behind. Verstappen. Sainz has maintained the great pace of the race that was already evident since Thursday’s practice and has come close to Verstappen, a little more than 2 seconds away, although the Dutchman, grown up before the possibility of assaulting the leadership of the World Cup, has not been surprised by Carlos.

From behind, sparks flew in the battle of Lando norris (McLaren) and ‘Czech’ Pérez (Red Bull) for third place. The Englishman has taken the pulse, but the Mexican, who came out ninth, has vindicated himself with a great performance in the Principality, as well as a Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), which has signed its best result so far this year, closing the ‘top five’.

Fernando Alonso He has been able to do little to solve his disastrous classification on Saturday, although he has improved his grid position (17th) to finish in a discreet 13th place. Poor balance for the Asturian on a circuit in which he has two victories and in which this weekend neither he nor his Alpine have been up to par.