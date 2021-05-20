Carlos Sainz, second in the streets of …

First day of practice in Monaco and second position for Carlos Sainz and his Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc was the fastest of the day

May 20, 2021 (18:45 CET)

Carlos Sainz set the second fastest time on the first day in Monaco

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Ferrari has shown its great speed on the streets of the Principality when its two drivers set the best times in the second free practice session. In the morning during FP1, Carlos Sainz was also second, behind Checo Pérez (Red Bull).

But Carlos Sainz has his feet on the ground, and he knows that the first day of training is not entirely significant. “It’s always different here. We all use different fuel loads and different setups. Each pushes differently on Thursdays. Some go harder, others prefer to stay behind. There is still more to see,” said Sainz.

“The truth is that it was quite fun. From the first laps in FP1, I could feel the car very different than what I was used to, and I had to change a couple of things. But the most important thing is that every time I crossed the finish line always saw me in the top three ”.

Two years ago, the last time it was raced in Monaco, Sainz was driving a McLaren. “It was interesting because I was used to a different car the last time I was in Monaco. The balance of the Ferrari is very different, so I had to get back on track and regain my references, changing my driving style and gradually regaining my confidence. “

In the morning, during FP1, he got a little scare, when he got to touch the protection barriers at the exit of the curve of the Pool. “I took a risk in FP1, but thank God I did not lose confidence. In FP2 I was quite fit, although there was always traffic, especially with cars grouped in the last sector. But I managed to complete my program and I have to admit that I felt quite comfortable ”.

Now Sainz is aiming for Saturday, qualifying day. “I think we should wait for FP3, because things here change a lot from Thursday to Saturday. There are some drivers who are behind on the first day and on Saturday they are very fast, like Lewis (Hamilton). Anyway, it is great to see that we are very close to the best, that we fight ahead. This is something that drives the team, they are positive signs, and I must say that the car in the corners is not bad at all ”.