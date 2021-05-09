Carlos Sainz scores points again at the Circuit

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) has contested the Spanish GP seven times and has scored points in all seven. In this edition of 2021 he was classified seventh

May 9, 2021 (17:45 CET)

Carlos Sainz scored again at the Spanish GP

“We had to fight after an outing that was not the best”Carlos Sainz began saying at the end of the race. Sainz started sixth and dropped to eighth position. “I’m not happy, there was a car for more than that, more than a seventh. We were going much faster than the McLaren, than the Renault … but here, as we have seen in the past, you go out a little badly, you stay behind slower cars, and you already wear the tire more, you cannot pass, and especially with our Top speed, which unfortunately is not the best, continues to cost. I’m a bit angry, right now I don’t know what I could have done differently at the start and see how we could do better that first lap. Then the comeback I tried to do my best, but it was hard to pass ”.

Sainz, like all the drivers except Raikkonen, made two pit stops. He started with the soft compound, on lap 22 he placed a medium and then on 47 a soft one, to cross the finish line with them in 7th position. “We were among the first to see that it was two stops, because we were out of position, and we knew that most of the people were going to go one, they were taking great care of the tire … We were among the first to go two Stops and that has allowed us to be among the first to identify that this way we could go to Renault and then to Ricciardo. Stopping on lap 25, you could still go to a stop and so we chose to put the middle, but then attacking, it was impossible.

“It has been a strategically curious race, I think we have done quite well. In that sense, we have improved on Portimao and today what has failed was that start, that first lap ”.