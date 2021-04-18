Carlos Sainz scored points in Imol …

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified in fifth position after starting from eleventh place. 10 points for the Spanish Ferrari driver

April 18, 2021 (18:30 CET)

Carlos Sainz in the race fighting with Norris and Gasly

Carlos Sainz took it was eleventh on the starting grid of the race held in Imola. After the safety car, which had to leave after the first lap due to the accident suffered by Nicholas Latifi (Williams), he was already eighth. Just before the race was interrupted by the red flag due to the accident between Bottas and Russell, Sainz was fifth, and that’s how he crossed the line.

“Today it was time to attack after a regular day yesterday,” Carlos Sainz began by saying. “I risked a lot on the first lap, without visibility I was able to pass three or four cars. It was the first lap that I have taken with the Ferrari in water and I did not know very well what was going to happen. The strategy went well, I was able to come back, I was very fast from the first stint, then a couple of mistakes that took me a long time, but I had to find the feeling with the braking. It was going so fast that I was able to recover from mistakes soon.

“I’m happy to go back to fifth starting eleventh and above all happy to see that I had a good rhythm in the wet and then in the dry as well.”

And the red flag arrived and a second race start: “The strategy was quite clear, but the most difficult thing was to decide the tire with which to make the jump, after the red flag. We have seen that McLaren has taken risks with the soft, it has had graining, but they are so fast on the straight that they do not care, it was impossible to overtake them, I saw that Charles could not either. So we still have a little bit left to be able to fight them straight and be able to overtake them. In the dry the car was going well, we were going well in the corner, but we still have a bit to do.

The Ferrari still lacks speed on the straight. “From Friday to Saturday we put more downforce, and thus lost top speed, but still we carried less load than they did and lost speed on the straight. But for me, second race, first in water, and from eleventh to finish fifth, it’s not bad. There are still many things to improve, many to learn, but we are not going astray ”.