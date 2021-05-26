Carlos Sainz returns to the Pink Lake

05/26/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST

The Ocean X-Prix in Dakar (Senegal), the second round of the Extreme-E electric 4×4 off road championship, will start this Friday, May 28 with a shakedown, where the nine participating teams will meet again with their vehicles, after they have traveled there on the St. Helena freighter.

The test will feature the same teams that already competed in the first X-Prix of the season, in the Saudi desert of Al Ula and in which the Rosberg Team duo prevailed. The only news is that Jenson Button will leave the wheel to Kevin Hansen in his JBXE.

The Extreme E continues its journey around the Pink Lake of Dakar (Senegal), the mythical goal of the Paris-Dakar Rally during the 80s and 90s. And Carlos Sainz, who participates as a team with Laia Sanz, will also travel there.

Ocean X-Prix Schedules

Friday May 28

Shakedown: 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 29 May

Classification 1: 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Classification 2: 18.00h – 20.00h

Sunday May 30

Semifinals 1 and 2: 12.00 – 13.30

Final: 16.00h – 18.00h

Teams and Drivers

Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor Rosberg X Racing

Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez LH X44

Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz ACCIONA | Sainz

Cattie Munningsy Timmy Hansen Andretti United

Kevin Hansen and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky JBXE

Christine GZ and Oliver Bennett Hispano Suiza

Kyle Leduc and Sara Price Chip ganassi

Mattias Ekstrom and Claudia Hürtgen ABT CUPRA

Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing

Extreme E 2021 schedule

1.Saudi Arabia Desert Sharaan (Al-‘Ula) 03-04 April

2. Senegal Ocean Lago Rosa (Dakar) May 29-30

3.Greenland Greenland Artic (Kangerlussuaq) 28-29 August

4. Brazil Amazon Santarém (Amazon Rainforest) October 23-24

5. Argentina Glacier Tierra del Fuego (Patagonia) December 11-12