Carlos Sainz returns to the Pink Lake

05/26/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST
The Ocean X-Prix in Dakar (Senegal), the second round of the Extreme-E electric 4×4 off road championship, will start this Friday, May 28 with a shakedown, where the nine participating teams will meet again with their vehicles, after they have traveled there on the St. Helena freighter.
The test will feature the same teams that already competed in the first X-Prix of the season, in the Saudi desert of Al Ula and in which the Rosberg Team duo prevailed. The only news is that Jenson Button will leave the wheel to Kevin Hansen in his JBXE.
The Extreme E continues its journey around the Pink Lake of Dakar (Senegal), the mythical goal of the Paris-Dakar Rally during the 80s and 90s. And Carlos Sainz, who participates as a team with Laia Sanz, will also travel there.
Ocean X-Prix Schedules
Friday May 28
Shakedown: 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday 29 May
Classification 1: 1.30pm – 3.30pm
Classification 2: 18.00h – 20.00h
Sunday May 30
Semifinals 1 and 2: 12.00 – 13.30
Final: 16.00h – 18.00h
Teams and Drivers
Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor Rosberg X Racing
Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez LH X44
Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz ACCIONA | Sainz
Cattie Munningsy Timmy Hansen Andretti United
Kevin Hansen and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky JBXE
Christine GZ and Oliver Bennett Hispano Suiza
Kyle Leduc and Sara Price Chip ganassi
Mattias Ekstrom and Claudia Hürtgen ABT CUPRA
Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing
Extreme E 2021 schedule
1.Saudi Arabia Desert Sharaan (Al-‘Ula) 03-04 April
2. Senegal Ocean Lago Rosa (Dakar) May 29-30
3.Greenland Greenland Artic (Kangerlussuaq) 28-29 August
4. Brazil Amazon Santarém (Amazon Rainforest) October 23-24
5. Argentina Glacier Tierra del Fuego (Patagonia) December 11-12