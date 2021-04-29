Carlos Sainz returns to Portimao

Last October Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) raced for the first time at the Portimao Portuguese circuit. This weekend he will do it again

April 28, 2021 (17:50 CET)

Carlos Sainz led the 2020 Portugal race for 4 laps

During the 2020 F1 Portuguese GP at the Portimao circuit, Carlos Sainz started on the grid from seventh and crossed the finish line sixth. The track was wet, but Sainz came out on the slick tires. The one who was a McLaren driver, he led four laps in the race. It was the second time he did it, the previous one was in the Italian GP last year – he was the leader of the 1 lap race – in which he finished second. Carlos Sainz has only contested 1 Grand Prix of Portugal.

Sainz, like the rest of the riders, liked this track, which they defined as fun, with many ups and downs and blind corners.

Carlos Sainz with his Ferrari SF21 in Imola

This weekend the Ferrari team will contest its GP number 1,010 in F1, and currently has a total of 238 victories, 228 pole position, 254 fastest laps and 773 podiums. Regarding the Portuguese GP, Ferrari has contested it 17 times, has achieved 2 victories, 3 poles, 4 fastest laps and 9 podiums.