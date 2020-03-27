It is the SimPro from SimTechPro, which weighs about 200 kilos

He has installed it in the Madrid family home, where he also trains his physique

Carlos Sainz has been reinforced in his confinement with a driving simulator in his parents’ house to be able to train in conditions until he can return to his London home. The McLaren driver wants to work body and mind to the best of his ability despite the fact that the start of the F1 World Cup has been suspended until at least the middle of June due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Sainz returned to Spain after the cancellation of the Australian GP, ​​so that right now he is coping with the state of alarm at the family home in Madrid. The McLaren pilot, who voluntarily retired prior to government orders, tested negative for the Covid-19 but now remains in confinement like the rest of the population.

It has a gym that allows you to exercise and not lose physical tone, but your personal simulator is installed in your London home. However, from today it also has a tool with which to stay active behind the wheel until Formula 1 comes out of the lethargy in which it is at the moment.

Carlos has turned to SimTechPro, an industry specialist and contributor to SoyMotor.com, who has prepared a copy of his most advanced simulator in record time. In addition to the usual steering wheel and pedals, it has a movement platform and a support for five monitors, although it mounts less in its current configuration.

The simulator has been transported by van to Madrid, where each component has been disinfected before Carlos even entered the room in order to reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus to practically zero.

The SimPro weighs about 200 kilos and is mounted on a modular platform 2.2 meters long by 1.1 meters wide. It has a Formula Carbon steering wheel supported on a Clubsport V2 engine, in both cases from Fanatec. The pedals are handcrafted and bear the ARC signature.

This is the same simulator that we tested in this header in 2018, when we replicated the work program and the management of the Pirelli tires that the pilots do during the course of a weekend of competition.

Carlos has already shared the first images of his system on social networks and it would not be strange if he appears shortly in one of the online races that proliferate in these times of coronavirus.

In fact, last Friday he participated in an event organized by PlayStation Spain in which he faced, among others, Cristóbal Rosaleny. On that occasion, he had a more basic simulator, but with this he has the perfect toy ’to stay in tune until he can get on his Formula 1 McLaren MCL35.

