The man from Madrid is ready to ‘meet again’ with his Galician friend

He admits he would like to test the current generation of WRC cars

Carlos Sainz is “sure” that he will run some other historic rally with Luis Moya, although he qualifies that he does not yet know when. The two-time world rally champion assures that he has a great time squeezing any type of car, and more with Luis on his right, so he is ready to re-team with his Galician friend.

It should be remembered that Sainz and Moya ran a couple of times –2012 and 2013– the Historic Rally of Spain, both with victory. From one of them came the great affirmation of Galician that we all remember. “Macho, I don’t know about you, but I had a great time,” Luis snapped. They had such a good time … that Sainz is willing to repeat.

“I had such a good time with Luis and I had such a good time running in cars that I am sure we will run some historical rally, although I don’t know when or with what car. Now there are more appealing cars for historical rallies, cars of my time, so I really want to, “said Carlos Sainz in an Instagram live with José Antonio Ponseti.

Asked about the current generation of ‘World Rally Cars’, Carlos believes that the FIA ​​made the right decision by making them more powerful and lightweight. In fact, he admits that he would like to ‘taste’ some of them, since the last one he got on was the Volkswagen Polo R WRC –Sainz helped in its development and became one of the most dominating cars in history.

“The cars of now have taken a step forward, they are beginning to be selective because they are more powerful and lighter. They share a little more with what I understood should be the cars of the World Rallies,” he added.

“The last time was in the Volkswagen, which was the previous generation. The truth is that I feel like trying the ones from now because they have to be really spectacular cars. I was always complaining that the WRC cars were overweight and underpowered, somehow not selective enough. ”

However, if you have to choose between Group B, Group A or any WRC era, the two-time champion is clear: the: monstrous ’Group B immediately determined who was made of another paste.

“Group B were very difficult cars to drive, the driver’s skills could be shown more. A Group B better selected an exceptional driver than a mediocre driver. A Group A or a current WRC are easier cars to drive, they forgive more” , Sainz has expressed to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.