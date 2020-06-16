The famous award recognizes the exemplary life of an athlete

The Spanish receives him after winning his third Dakar this year

Carlos Sainz, two-time world rally champion and three-time Dakar winner, was awarded this Tuesday the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Recently considered the best rally driver in history, Carlos today receives an award that recognizes a lifetime dedicated to sports. Is about the first time since 2007 that someone related to the world of motorsports has received this award, which that year was awarded to Michael Schumacher. The Jury also once again highlights a Spanish athlete, something he has not done since 2016, when he was taken by the triathlete Javier Gómez Noya.

The Sports award is the fifth to be missed out of the eight prizes awarded annually by the Princess Foundation, which this year has been forced to electronically gather juries for the covid-19 crisis and to postpone the results.

The Sports award exists since 1987 and recognizes the exemplary life of an athlete, the fact of having achieved new goals, self-improvement and effort in the promotion or dissemination of sports. All of these qualities that perfectly define a sports ace like Sainz.

The jury that has highlighted Carlos is made up of ex-athlete Abel Antón, the presidents of the COE and the Spanish Paralympic Committee Alejandro Blanco and Miguel Carballeda; former national football coach Vicente del Bosque; the ex-cyclist Joan Llaneras; the mountaineer Edurne Pasaban; the current Vice President of the IOC, Juan Antonio Samaranch; and the exregatista Theresa Zabell, among others.

Carlos, who competed against 16 candidates from ten different countries – Marc Márquez among them – thus enters a select club of motor sportsmen that the Foundation has highlighted in recent history. There are only four pilots that the institution has honored in these just over three decades of the award. In 2007 it was Schumacher; in 2005, Fernando Alonso; in 1990 the Spanish motorcycle rider Sito Pons and now Carlos.

In this way, the Madrid champion will decorate his showcase with an award that he recognized that he was looking forward to having, despite assuring that he already felt fortunate enough for what he has achieved for Spain and with the love of the fans.

THE ROAD TO THE AWARD

The Foundation recognizes ‘El Matador’ at the peak of his career. Despite the fact that his golden years in the rally, when he was champion in 1990 and 1992, are far away, Sainz showed last January that he is more fit than ever and that he has rope for a while.

At 57, three decades after his first World Rally Championship, he has won his third Dakar. Talent, tenacity and will They have resulted in a very long and successful career that today is recognized by the Foundation. A movement that began to take shape the same day as his last victory in the Dakar, when they were already asking – with a request on the popular web Change.org – this award for Carlos.

In 2018 – after his second Dakar – it could not be, but since January the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation has actively promoted his candidacy through a powerful campaign. After asking ourselves a lot about ‘The Princess for when?’, This time yes. The outstanding account that Sainz had is settled, which will materialize when he goes on stage to collect the award this October in Oviedo.

