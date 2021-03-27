Carlos Sainz makes Ferrari dream of a podium at the Bahrain GP

The Spanish rider finally debuted with the Ferrari in an official session this Friday at the Sakhir track. Carlos Sainz He finished eighth in the morning tests, but in the afternoon he took advantage of SF21 and placed fourth, very close to the time set by the speedy Max Verstappen.

He stated that the conditions he encountered on the track, plus the changing wind, made the times totally different from session to session. He was two tenths of a second behind Verstappen and 45 thousandths behind Lewis Hamilton.

However, he is afraid of the weather conditions ahead of the Pole this Saturday, because it would force him to start from scratch. However, he was surprised that there was a lot of parity in the sessions.

“In long runs I was a little better. We saw that the Red Bulls have more pace than the others, but it also surprises me that they are all so close in the qualifying simulation, ”said the Ferrari driver, a team that seems to have a faster car than the 2020 one.

Sainz is confident of doing good pole

“At the moment we don’t have to make too many comments about the balance because a bit is also due to my driving style, which has to adapt to the car. During the sessions I felt quite comfortable, but tomorrow (Saturday) the situation could be completely different because the wind could change, intensify as it is happening now, “he said after completing his first experience with the Maranello team.

He insisted on the issue of the wind, something that worries him. Although if there are no big changes, he could occupy a good place on the starting grid for Sunday’s GP in Bahrain.

“It could be all different, I could be forced to start from scratch and regain confidence. Step by step I will come to have it controlled. So far I have only done two free practice sessions. Confidence is increasing, but patience is still needed ”, closed the Spaniard.