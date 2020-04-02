Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, his teammate at McLaren, have voluntarily agreed to reduce their salary after the team announced an ERTE to its employees. The two pilots will accept the percentage of salary assigned to the rest of the workers.

The coronavirus crisis affects everyone equally. Accustomed in recent weeks to seeing ERTE in the world of football, he has now reached Formula 1. The first to do so were those of McLarenAlthough they have not disclosed the data on how many people will stop working or the percentage of salary that will be reduced.

This measure is expected to last three months. and from McLaren they have assured that this decision is directed to “Protect jobs in the short term”. The team wants to ensure that workers “return to work full time while the economy recovers” when the crisis caused by the coronavirus is overcome.

Everything indicates that in the ERTE the UK government will cover 80% of workers’ wages up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds, which is the measure they have taken in this country for all sectors. Regarding Formula 1, seven teams have joined in an initiative to make respirators and donate them to healthcare.

This will be the first ERTE but not the last. In the next few hours or days Ferrari, with Vettel at the helm, or Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton’s team, could announce this type of measures in which all its workers are affected by the health and economic crisis that the coronavirus is causing.