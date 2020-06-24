They renew the helmets to avoid contact in the contagion areas

The use of a mask will be mandatory

The Carlos Sainz Karting centers in Madrid and Las Rozas open tomorrow, Thursday, after three and a half months closed. The Sainzes have worked so that fans can once again enjoy base sport in the days of covid-19.

The Sainz family announced today the reopening of the two karting circuits they have in the Community of Madrid, which had to close on March 13 due to the covid-19 crisis. The new normality has arrived in the capital and with it you can go back to enjoying karting. The Sainz have taken it upon themselves to work to get back on the slopes as safely as possible.

Both in the Madrid and Las Rozas circuits they wear helmets to avoid contact in the contagion areas. In addition, the use of a mask will be mandatory in the facilities.

“Hello everyone! It is less time to see each other again and in Carlos Sainz karting we have been working on hygiene and prevention measures to enjoy karts again, which is already beginning to be quite eager. Now it is time to enjoy again and we hope to see you all for the karting. Let’s go for a few laps “, shared Sainz Jr.

“For all this, we have been working in different areas, one of them has been helmets. From now on, we are going to use open helmets, a little more similar to those of the Dakar to avoid contact in contagion areas”, Carlos Sr. explained.

“Of course, we will continue to use the helmets and we will use masks. That is essential, as always. What it is about is to continue enjoying in the safest way,” added the Mini pilot to finish.

The Sainz invite all fans to enjoy karting again from tomorrow, when they will reopen the doors of their facilities. You can check rates and make your reservation on the karting website or by calling 916 40 74 74.

TOMORROW WE OPEN!

There is less left to reopen our doors. We have adapted to security measures, but we will not enjoy it less, quite the contrary! See you soon on the starting grid! @CSainz_oficial @ Carlossainz55 # CarlosSainzKarting pic.twitter.com/qPDtLrDGEm – Carlos Sainz Karting (@CSainz_Karting) June 24, 2020

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard